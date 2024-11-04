Kropz Plc Secures Shareholder Approval at General Meeting

Kropz Plc (GB:KRPZ) has released an update.

Kropz Plc, an emerging African phosphate producer, announced the successful adoption of its annual report and accounts for the financial year ending March 2024 at its recent General Meeting. This approval marks a positive step forward for the company, reflecting shareholder confidence in its strategic direction.

