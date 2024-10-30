News & Insights

Stocks

Kronos Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend for 2024

October 30, 2024 — 04:57 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kronos Worldwide ( (KRO) ) has provided an announcement.

Kronos Worldwide, Inc., a leading global producer of titanium dioxide products, has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on December 12, 2024, to shareholders on record by November 29, 2024. This announcement could be of interest to investors tracking dividend-yielding stocks.

See more insights into KRO stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KRO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.