Kronos Worldwide Declares Quarterly Dividend for 2024

Kronos Worldwide, Inc., a leading global producer of titanium dioxide products, has declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.05 per share, payable on December 12, 2024, to shareholders on record by November 29, 2024. This announcement could be of interest to investors tracking dividend-yielding stocks.

