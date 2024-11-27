Kronos Bio Restructures Workforce and Leadership

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
The latest update is out from Kronos Bio ( (KRON) ).
Kronos Bio, Inc. is undergoing a significant transformation with an 83% workforce reduction aimed at strategic cost containment by December 31, 2024, incurring an expected $3.7 million in severance expenses. Concurrently, Norbert Bischofberger resigns as CEO, with Deborah Knobelman stepping up as President and Interim CEO, receiving increased compensation and a special bonus tied to potential company control changes. These shifts indicate a pivotal moment for Kronos Bio amidst anticipated financial restructuring.
