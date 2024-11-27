News & Insights

Kronos Bio Restructures Workforce and Leadership

November 27, 2024 — 06:30 am EST

Kronos Bio, Inc. is undergoing a significant transformation with an 83% workforce reduction aimed at strategic cost containment by December 31, 2024, incurring an expected $3.7 million in severance expenses. Concurrently, Norbert Bischofberger resigns as CEO, with Deborah Knobelman stepping up as President and Interim CEO, receiving increased compensation and a special bonus tied to potential company control changes. These shifts indicate a pivotal moment for Kronos Bio amidst anticipated financial restructuring.

