Kronos Bio Restructures Workforce and Leadership

The latest update is out from Kronos Bio ( (KRON) ).

Kronos Bio, Inc. is undergoing a significant transformation with an 83% workforce reduction aimed at strategic cost containment by December 31, 2024, incurring an expected $3.7 million in severance expenses. Concurrently, Norbert Bischofberger resigns as CEO, with Deborah Knobelman stepping up as President and Interim CEO, receiving increased compensation and a special bonus tied to potential company control changes. These shifts indicate a pivotal moment for Kronos Bio amidst anticipated financial restructuring.

