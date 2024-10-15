Krispy Kreme To Unveil Supermoon Super Doughnut - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme announced the Supermoon Super Doughnut, an unglazed doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in yellow icing, swirled with chocolate cookie pieces. Available only Oct.17, at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme's Supermoon Super Doughnut is inspired by the bigger, brighter supermoon.

"This October's Supermoon is the biggest all year. So, get outside Thursday night and make the view even sweeter by enjoying and sharing our Supermoon Super Doughnuts," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer.

