Krispy Kreme To Unveil Supermoon Super Doughnut - Quick Facts

October 15, 2024 — 06:29 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Krispy Kreme announced the Supermoon Super Doughnut, an unglazed doughnut filled with cookies & Kreme filling, dipped in yellow icing, swirled with chocolate cookie pieces. Available only Oct.17, at participating shops across the U.S., Krispy Kreme's Supermoon Super Doughnut is inspired by the bigger, brighter supermoon.

"This October's Supermoon is the biggest all year. So, get outside Thursday night and make the view even sweeter by enjoying and sharing our Supermoon Super Doughnuts," said Dave Skena, Krispy Kreme Global Chief Brand Officer.

RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
