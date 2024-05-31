News & Insights

Stocks

KP Tissue Grapples with Employee Strike

May 31, 2024 — 07:38 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) has released an update.

KP Tissue Inc. reports that its subsidiary, Kruger Products, is facing a strike by 482 unionized employees at its Crabtree plant and Joliette warehouse, which began yesterday. CEO Dino Bianco has expressed disappointment but remains hopeful for a return to negotiations for a new collective agreement. Meanwhile, Kruger Products has implemented a contingency plan to maintain the supply of tissue products to customers.

For further insights into TSE:KPT stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.