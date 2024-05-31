KP Tissue Grapples with Employee Strike

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) has released an update.

KP Tissue Inc. reports that its subsidiary, Kruger Products, is facing a strike by 482 unionized employees at its Crabtree plant and Joliette warehouse, which began yesterday. CEO Dino Bianco has expressed disappointment but remains hopeful for a return to negotiations for a new collective agreement. Meanwhile, Kruger Products has implemented a contingency plan to maintain the supply of tissue products to customers.

