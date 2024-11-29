Kosmos Energy’s 2024 Drilling Campaign Highlights Success

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Kosmos Energy Ltd., along with its partners, has concluded its 2024 drilling campaign in Equatorial Guinea after the Akeng Deep exploration well showed sub-commercial hydrocarbon quantities and will be abandoned. Despite this, the campaign was marked by success in the Ceiba and Okume fields, where newly drilled infill wells have exceeded performance expectations, demonstrating promising production outcomes.

