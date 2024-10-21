Korro Bio initiated with a Strong Buy at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage of Korro Bio (KRRO) with a Strong Buy rating and $153 price target The firm believes RNA editing will provide better therapeutic modality than DNA editing and/or RNAi for numerous genetic diseases. It notes Korro’s lead asset, KRRO-110, will soon enter clinical development for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency. The shares offer an attractive risk/reward profile ahead of Korro’s data in the second half of 2025, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
