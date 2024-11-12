News & Insights

Stocks

KORE Group Delays Q3 2024 Financial Results Release

November 12, 2024 — 05:48 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

The latest update is out from KORE Group Holdings ( (KORE) ).

KORE Group Holdings has announced a delay in releasing its third quarter 2024 financial results and webcast to November 19, 2024, due to the need to restate its second quarter financial statements. This restatement arises from errors in computing a non-cash goodwill impairment charge, though it won’t affect the company’s revenues, cash flows, or Adjusted EBITDA. KORE reassures stakeholders that the adjusted timelines will allow for thorough review and accurate reporting.

For an in-depth examination of KORE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KORE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.