KORE Group Delays Q3 2024 Financial Results Release

KORE Group Holdings has announced a delay in releasing its third quarter 2024 financial results and webcast to November 19, 2024, due to the need to restate its second quarter financial statements. This restatement arises from errors in computing a non-cash goodwill impairment charge, though it won’t affect the company’s revenues, cash flows, or Adjusted EBITDA. KORE reassures stakeholders that the adjusted timelines will allow for thorough review and accurate reporting.

