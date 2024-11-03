Korab Resources Announces Upcoming AGM and Director Elections

Korab Resources Limited (AU:KOR) has released an update.

Korab Resources Limited, an international mining and exploration company, has announced that its Annual General Meeting will take place on November 29, 2024, where the re-election and appointment of directors will be discussed. The company, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, is involved in various projects across Australia and Europe, focusing on a range of minerals including magnesium, gold, and rare earth elements. With a market capitalization of $3 million, Korab’s operations continue to attract attention in the mining sector.

