Kopin reports Q3 EPS (3c), consensus (4c)

Reports Q3 revenue $13.32M, consensus $12.6M. Commenting on the quarterly results, Michael Murray, chairman and CEO, stated, “We delivered $13.3 million in revenue for the third quarter, marking a 26% year-over-year increase. Our book-to-bill ratio for the year is ahead of schedule, with additional orders anticipated by year-end. Year-to-date revenue and our strong pipeline for new orders reinforces our confidence in achieving double-digit revenue growth for 2024 and reaffirms our intended strategy to focus on application-specific optical solutions, with a primary emphasis on the defense sector. Defense product revenues have surged by 109% year-over-year, fueled by new development projects and follow-on customer orders. Industrial revenues also grew by 58% year-over-year, with improving demand in the 3D automated optical inspection (3D AOI) market segment.

