Kopin Gets First Production Purchase Order For SXGA-R15 Microdisplay System For 3D AOI

(RTTNews) - Kopin (KOPN) said it has secured first production purchase order for the recently launched SXGA-R15 microdisplay system for 3D Automated Optical Inspection from Mirtec Co. Ltd., of South Korea. Designed specifically for 3D AOI systems, the SXGA-R15 offers a 25% reduction in size and weight, compared to prior product.

"This order from Mirtec is evidence that with the low-cost and small form factor advantages offered by the SXGA-R15 system, we believe Kopin is well positioned to capitalize on this surge in demand across Asia and other global markets," said Greg Truman, Vice President of Business Development for Europe and Asia.

