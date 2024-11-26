Kooth PLC Sees Major Stake Increase by Investor

Kooth (GB:KOO) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

River Global Investors LLP has increased its voting rights in Kooth PLC to over 10%, signaling a significant stake in the company. This change in holdings, effective as of November 25, 2024, reflects a more than doubling of their previous position. Such moves can often influence market perceptions and investor interest in Kooth’s stock.

For further insights into GB:KOO stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.