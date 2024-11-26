News & Insights

Kooth PLC Sees Major Stake Increase by Investor

November 26, 2024 — 05:22 am EST

Kooth (GB:KOO) has released an update.

River Global Investors LLP has increased its voting rights in Kooth PLC to over 10%, signaling a significant stake in the company. This change in holdings, effective as of November 25, 2024, reflects a more than doubling of their previous position. Such moves can often influence market perceptions and investor interest in Kooth’s stock.

