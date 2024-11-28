Koonenberry Gold’s Strategic Expansion in New South Wales

Koonenberry Gold Limited (AU:KNB) has released an update.

Koonenberry Gold Limited has announced a transformative acquisition of the Enmore Gold and Lachlan Copper-Gold Projects, expanding their exploration footprint to over 4,192 square kilometers in New South Wales. Supported by a successful $4.5 million share placement, the company is poised for aggressive exploration activities in 2025, aiming to unlock significant value for investors amid favorable gold and copper market conditions. With these strategic moves, Koonenberry is set to enhance its position in the minerals exploration sector.

