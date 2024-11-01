News & Insights

Kontoor Brands downgraded to Hold from Buy at Stifel

November 01, 2024 — 05:05 am EDT

Stifel downgraded Kontoor Brands (KTB) to Hold from Buy with a price target of $93, up from $89. The company’s execution has been solid against an uneven backdrop but the shares are up 84% year-over-year, the analyst tells investors in a research note. The firm says that for a low-single digit revenue growth business, it sees Kontoor’s multiple as full. Project Jeanius supports margin progress in fiscal 2025 and 2026, though with consideration for risk factors such as multiple compression, Walmart being a 36% customer, and commodity volatility, Stifel struggles to support a compelling upside case for shares, the analyst contends.

