Kohl’s price target lowered to $17 from $23 at Telsey Advisory

Telsey Advisory lowered the firm’s price target on Kohl’s (KSS) to $17 from $23 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares. Sales remained challenged in Q3 as strong gains in key growth areas were unable to offset softer performance in core apparel and footwear categories, the analyst tells investors. The firm maintains its rating on the stock due to visibility challenges to near-term improvement and the pending leadership change.

