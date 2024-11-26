Kohl’s price target lowered to $14 from $18 at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI lowered the firm’s price target on Kohl’s (KSS) to $14 from $18 and keeps an In Line rating on the shares. The company’s Q3 EPS was tougher than expected, though comparable sales were the issue at -9.3%, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While the firm thinks the short case here is tougher, it doesn’t believe Q4 guidance is all that conservative and thinks Kohl’s may have to look at its first large-scale store closure program in 2025.

