Kodal Minerals Hosts Investor Presentation Online

November 12, 2024 — 06:02 am EST

Kodal Minerals (GB:KOD) has released an update.

Kodal Minerals invites shareholders and potential investors to an interactive presentation led by CEO Bernard Aylward on November 15, 2024. This event, held via the Engage Investor platform, offers a unique opportunity for participants to engage directly with the company and ask questions. Interested individuals can register for free to join the live session and gain insights into Kodal Minerals’ operations and future plans.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

