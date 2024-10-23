KOA Corporation Reports Significant Forex Loss

Koa (JP:6999) has released an update.

KOA Corporation reported a foreign exchange loss of ¥1,103 million for the six months ending September 30, 2024, attributed to currency fluctuations affecting its foreign currency-denominated assets. This loss comes after a previous gain in the first quarter, impacting the company’s overall financial performance. Investors may find interest in how such currency movements influence KOA’s financial health.

