Knot Offshore says medium, long-term outlook for shutter tanker market favorable

The company said, “At September 30, 2024, the Partnership’s fleet of eighteen vessels had an average age of 9.9 years, and the Partnership had charters with an average remaining fixed duration of 2.8 years, with the charterers of the Partnership’s vessels having options to extend their charters by an additional 2.4 years on average. The Partnership had $980 million of remaining contracted forward revenue at September 30, 2024, excluding charterers’ options and excluding contracts agreed or signed after that date. The market for shuttle tankers in Brazil, where fourteen of our vessels operated during Q3 2024, has continued to tighten, driven by a significant pipeline of new production growth over the coming years, a limited newbuild order book, and typical long-term project viability requiring a Brent oil price of only $35 per barrel. While the Dan Sabia stands out among the Partnership’s fleet as being of a smaller size than is optimal in today’s Brazilian market, we remain in discussions with our customers and continue to evaluate all our options for the Dan Sabia, including but not limited to redeployment in the tightening Brazilian market, deployment to the North Sea, charter to Knutsen NYK (subject to negotiation and approvals), short term conventional tanker work and sale. Shuttle tanker demand in the North Sea has remained subdued, driven by the impact of COVID-19-related project delays. We expect these conditions to persist for several more quarters until new oil production projects that are anticipated come on stream, most notably the long-anticipated Johan Castberg field in the Barents Sea, which is scheduled to come online early next year. Looking ahead, based on supply and demand factors with significant forward visibility and committed capital from industry participants, we believe that the overall medium and long-term outlook for the shuttle tanker market remains favourable. In the meantime, the Partnership intends to pursue long-term visibility from its charter contracts, build its liquidity, and position itself to benefit from its market-leading position in an improving shuttle tanker market.”

