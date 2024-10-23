News & Insights

Stocks

Knight-Swift reports Q3 adjusted EPS 34c, consensus 32c

October 23, 2024 — 04:41 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Reports Q3 revenue $1.877B, consensus $1.91B. Adam Miller, CEO of Knight-Swift (KNX), commented, “The market in the third quarter largely played out as expected prior to hurricane Helene and the impending port strike curtailing volumes across our asset-based businesses in the last week of the quarter. While we remain cautious on the market, we continue to observe positive signs, including a continuation of seasonal patterns with some project activity underway in the fourth quarter, achieving rate increases in more recent truckload bid awards, sequentially improving our average truckload revenue per mile over the second quarter, and seeing customers reducing their usage of brokers in efforts to improve cargo security as well as the ongoing stability of their supply chains. Our average spot rate remains higher than our average contractual rate, though both are still at unsustainable levels. We believe that scale, service, and freight security are becoming more of a differentiator.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on KNX:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KNX

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.