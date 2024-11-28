News & Insights

KMD Brands Releases First Climate-Related Disclosure

November 28, 2024 — 07:47 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

KMD Brands Limited (AU:KMD) has released an update.

KMD Brands Limited has released its first Climate-Related Disclosure, in line with Aotearoa New Zealand’s Climate Standards, covering the year ending July 31, 2024. This disclosure is part of the company’s commitment to transparency and sustainability, complementing their annual integrated report. Investors can access the full disclosure report on KMD Brands’ website.

