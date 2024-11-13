Klotho Neurosciences Ends Licensing Agreement with Teleost

Klotho Neurosciences ( (KLTO) ) has issued an announcement.

Klotho Neurosciences, Inc. and Teleost Biopharmaceuticals, LLC have decided to end their Licensing Agreement from early 2023. This agreement allowed Klotho to develop and market certain drug patents and know-how from Teleost. Klotho chose to terminate this agreement as these rights no longer align with their business focus and research objectives.

