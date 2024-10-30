News & Insights

Klaveness Combination Carriers Reports Strong Q3 Performance

October 30, 2024 — 02:42 am EDT

Written by TipRanks European Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks

Klaveness Combination Carriers AS (DE:36K) has released an update.

Klaveness Combination Carriers AS continues to demonstrate strong financial performance, maintaining a dividend of USD 0.30 per share despite challenging market conditions. The company’s fleet has outperformed standard dry bulk and tanker markets, thanks to efficient combination trading that minimizes ballast and capitalizes on trade flow imbalances. This strategic advantage is expected to support continued strong earnings and dividend distributions moving forward.

