KLA EVP Oreste Donzella Transitions to Advisory Role

KLA Corporation has announced that Oreste Donzella, its Executive Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, will transition to a part-time senior advisor role starting April 14, 2025, until August 16, 2026. During this period, Donzella will work at least 10 hours a week, earning a $125,000 annual salary, and will continue to vest in company equity awards. He will not, however, be eligible for bonuses or new long-term equity awards. If terminated without cause before August 6, 2026, he could receive a substantial severance package.

