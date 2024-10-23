News & Insights

KKR Real Estate Finance price target lowered to $13.50 from $14 at Raymond James

October 23, 2024 — 09:21 am EDT

Raymond James lowered the firm’s price target on KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) to $13.50 from $14 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. KKR Real Estate Finance’s Q3earnings callincluded positive comments around expected resolutions of some watch list loans and REO assets over the next few quarters, as well as increased appetite for new investments with repayment proceeds being redeployed into new investments, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
