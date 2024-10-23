KKR Real Estate Finance price target lowered to $13.50 from $14 at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered the firm’s price target on KKR Real Estate Finance (KREF) to $13.50 from $14 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares. KKR Real Estate Finance’s Q3earnings callincluded positive comments around expected resolutions of some watch list loans and REO assets over the next few quarters, as well as increased appetite for new investments with repayment proceeds being redeployed into new investments, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

