KKR near deal to acquire majority stake in HCG, Economic Times says

KKR (KKR) is near acquiring a 60.36% stake in Healthcare Global Enterprises, India’s biggest specialty cancer care hospital chain, from CVC Capital Partners, The Economic Times’ Viswanath Pilla and Arijit Barman report, citing people aware of the matter. The move comes less than six months after KKR made a return to the Indian hospital sector, the authors note.

