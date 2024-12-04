KKR Entities Reduce Stake in SiteMinder Ltd

SiteMinder Limited (AU:SDR) has released an update.

Comet Asia Holdings and other KKR entities have ceased being substantial holders in SiteMinder Ltd as of December 2, 2024. This change indicates a reduction in KKR’s stake in the company, which may influence investor perceptions and market dynamics. Interested parties in the financial market will keep an eye on how this development impacts SiteMinder’s stock performance.

