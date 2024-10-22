News & Insights

KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Strong September Return

October 22, 2024 — 09:28 pm EDT

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) reported a 1.78% return in September 2024, driven by strong performance in high yield bonds and CCC rated assets. The fund’s net tangible assets totaled A$798.3 million with a distribution yield of 8.08% on NTA, while the ASX unit price offered a yield of 8.70%. KKC’s portfolio, heavily weighted in European Direct Lending, benefited from a robust issuance in leveraged credit markets and a favorable interest rate environment.

