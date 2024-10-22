KKR Credit Income Fund Reports Strong September Return

KKR Credit Income fund Units (AU:KKC) has released an update.

KKR Credit Income Fund (ASX:KKC) reported a 1.78% return in September 2024, driven by strong performance in high yield bonds and CCC rated assets. The fund’s net tangible assets totaled A$798.3 million with a distribution yield of 8.08% on NTA, while the ASX unit price offered a yield of 8.70%. KKC’s portfolio, heavily weighted in European Direct Lending, benefited from a robust issuance in leveraged credit markets and a favorable interest rate environment.

For further insights into AU:KKC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.