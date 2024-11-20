KKR Commences Second Tender Offer For Fuji Soft At 9,451 Yen/share

(RTTNews) - Global investment firm KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR) announced Tuesday it has commenced its second tender offer on November 20, 2024, which will run until December 19, 2024.

This is part of the two-stage tender offer scheme for the common shares and share options of Fuji Soft, Inc. through FK Co., Ltd., an entity owned by investment funds managed by KKR

The tender offer price per common share is 9,451 yen, and 1,197,200 yen per 5th Series Share Option, 1,059,800 yen per 6th Series Share Option, and 293,200 yen per 7th Series Share Option.

This follows two unanimous resolutions by the Board of Directors of Fuji Soft on November 15, 2024 and November 19, 2024 to express its opinion in support of the Second Tender Offer and to recommend the shareholders and share option holders of the Company tender their shares and options.

