Kiu Hung International Clarifies Media Reports Amid Stock Fluctuations

October 25, 2024 — 06:17 am EDT

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited (HK:0381) has released an update.

Kiu Hung International Holdings Limited has addressed recent unusual fluctuations in its share price and trading volume by clarifying media reports, which have now been withdrawn. Investors are urged to proceed with caution regarding the company’s securities. The Board, led by Chairman Yang Ling, continues to oversee developments.

