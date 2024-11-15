Kite Realty price target raised to $29 from $26 at Baird

Baird raised the firm’s price target on Kite Realty (KRG) to $29 from $26 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares. The firm said the best use of capital has been leasing as the company looked to backfill vacated space, and Baird still expects that to be the case for another few quarters.

