Kioxia IPO valuation positive for Western Digital, says Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo thinks news that Kioxia has achieved listing approval for a planned IPO at a $4.84B valuation range “could be considered a derivative positive” for Western Digital (WDC). The firm, which sees this as supportive of its $95 valuation for Western Digital shares, maintains an Overweight rating on the stock.
