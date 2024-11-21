News & Insights

Kioxia IPO valuation positive for Western Digital, says Wells Fargo

November 21, 2024 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Wells Fargo thinks news that Kioxia has achieved listing approval for a planned IPO at a $4.84B valuation range “could be considered a derivative positive” for Western Digital (WDC). The firm, which sees this as supportive of its $95 valuation for Western Digital shares, maintains an Overweight rating on the stock.

