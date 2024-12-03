Kingswood Holdings Passes Resolutions at AGM

Kingswood Holdings Limited (GB:KWG) has released an update.

Kingswood Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions were approved during their Annual General Meeting. The company, listed on AIM, manages assets worth around £12 billion and serves 19,000 clients globally. Kingswood aims to expand its wealth management services through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

