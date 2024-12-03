News & Insights

Kingswood Holdings Passes Resolutions at AGM

December 03, 2024 — 09:37 am EST

Kingswood Holdings Limited (GB:KWG) has released an update.

Kingswood Holdings Limited announced that all resolutions were approved during their Annual General Meeting. The company, listed on AIM, manages assets worth around £12 billion and serves 19,000 clients globally. Kingswood aims to expand its wealth management services through strategic acquisitions and partnerships.

