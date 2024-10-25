News & Insights

Stocks

Kingsoft Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

October 25, 2024 — 08:41 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingsoft (HK:3888) has released an update.

Kingsoft Corporation’s subsidiary, Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, Inc., reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue and net profit showing impressive growth. The company’s revenue rose by 10.9% to RMB 3.63 billion, while the net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 16.41% to RMB 1.04 billion, indicating strong operational efficiency and market demand. Investors may find the significant increase in net cash flow from operating activities, which surged by 14.92%, particularly noteworthy.

For further insights into HK:3888 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KSFTF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.