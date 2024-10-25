Kingsoft Reports Strong Financial Growth in 2024

Kingsoft (HK:3888) has released an update.

Kingsoft Corporation’s subsidiary, Beijing Kingsoft Office Software, Inc., reported a robust financial performance for the first nine months of 2024, with revenue and net profit showing impressive growth. The company’s revenue rose by 10.9% to RMB 3.63 billion, while the net profit attributable to shareholders increased by 16.41% to RMB 1.04 billion, indicating strong operational efficiency and market demand. Investors may find the significant increase in net cash flow from operating activities, which surged by 14.92%, particularly noteworthy.

For further insights into HK:3888 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.