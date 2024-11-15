Kingsoft Cloud Sets Record Date for Key Meeting

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (HK:3896) has released an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. has announced the record date for shareholders to be eligible to vote at its upcoming extraordinary general meeting. Shareholders must ensure their shares are properly registered by November 29, 2024, to participate. This meeting represents an important event for stakeholders following the company’s developments.

For further insights into HK:3896 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.