News & Insights

Stocks

Kingsoft Cloud Sets Record Date for Key Meeting

November 15, 2024 — 07:10 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd (HK:3896) has released an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd. has announced the record date for shareholders to be eligible to vote at its upcoming extraordinary general meeting. Shareholders must ensure their shares are properly registered by November 29, 2024, to participate. This meeting represents an important event for stakeholders following the company’s developments.

For further insights into HK:3896 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.