News & Insights

Stocks

Kingsoft Cloud Secures Finance Lease for AI Investment

November 12, 2024 — 10:47 am EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) has released an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has announced a finance lease agreement with CITIC Financial Leasing to fund its AI infrastructure investment, involving a sale and leaseback of servers worth RMB250 million. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and optimize its capital structure by increasing liquidity. The agreement, lasting three years with an initial interest rate of 4.35%, highlights Kingsoft Cloud’s strategic efforts to bolster its technological capabilities.

For further insights into KC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.