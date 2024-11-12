Kingsoft Cloud Secures Finance Lease for AI Investment

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) has released an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings has announced a finance lease agreement with CITIC Financial Leasing to fund its AI infrastructure investment, involving a sale and leaseback of servers worth RMB250 million. This move is expected to enhance the company’s financial flexibility and optimize its capital structure by increasing liquidity. The agreement, lasting three years with an initial interest rate of 4.35%, highlights Kingsoft Cloud’s strategic efforts to bolster its technological capabilities.

For further insights into KC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.