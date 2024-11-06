Kingsoft Cloud Maintains Stable Share Structure

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings (KC) has released an update.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings reported no changes in its authorized share capital or issued shares for October 2024, maintaining stability in its equity structure. The company continues to adhere to its previously established share option and incentive plans, ensuring compliance with all regulatory requirements. Investors may find reassurance in the company’s consistent share capital management and regulatory compliance.

