Kingsland Minerals Advances Leliyn Graphite Project

October 30, 2024 — 10:19 pm EDT

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. has submitted a mining lease application for its Leliyn Graphite Project, marking a key milestone in the project’s development. The company is collaborating with CSIRO for geological and metallurgical test-work to produce high-quality graphite concentrate. This progress positions Kingsland to potentially become a major supplier of fine flake graphite.

