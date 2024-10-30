Kingsland Minerals Advances Leliyn Graphite Project

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. (AU:KNG) has released an update.

Kingsland Minerals Ltd. has submitted a mining lease application for its Leliyn Graphite Project, marking a key milestone in the project’s development. The company is collaborating with CSIRO for geological and metallurgical test-work to produce high-quality graphite concentrate. This progress positions Kingsland to potentially become a major supplier of fine flake graphite.

