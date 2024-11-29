News & Insights

King’s Stone Faces Compliance Challenge After Key Resignation

November 29, 2024 — 04:38 am EST

Silver Tide Holdings Limited (HK:1943) has released an update.

King’s Stone Holdings Group Limited has announced the resignation of Ms. Chow Hoi Fei from her roles as company secretary, financial controller, and authorised representative, effective November 30, 2024, due to personal commitments. This departure leaves the company non-compliant with certain Hong Kong Stock Exchange listing rules, prompting an urgent search for suitable replacements. The board has expressed gratitude for Ms. Chow’s contributions while reassuring stakeholders that efforts are underway to resolve the compliance issues.

