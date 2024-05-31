News & Insights

King’s Flair Appoints New Independent Director

May 31, 2024 — 06:42 am EDT

King’s Flair International (Holdings) Limited (HK:6822) has released an update.

King’s Flair International (Holdings) Limited has announced the appointment of Professor Shyy Wei as an independent non-executive Director following the company’s AGM on May 31, 2024. Professor Shyy, a distinguished academic and industry expert, will join the company’s board with a service contract for two years. He brings a wealth of experience from his previous roles and holds no current shareholdings or conflicting relationships that affect his independence.

