News & Insights

Stocks

King Wan Secures S$7.6 Million M&E Contract

November 08, 2024 — 04:43 am EST

Written by TipRanks Singapore Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

King Wan Corporation Limited (SG:554) has released an update.

King Wan Corporation Limited has secured a new mechanical and electrical contract worth S$7.6 million for a public housing development in Singapore, set to complete by 2028. Despite the contract’s significant value, it won’t substantially impact the company’s earnings per share or net tangible assets for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This move aligns with King Wan’s core business in providing integrated building services in Singapore.

For further insights into SG:554 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.