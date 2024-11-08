King Wan Secures S$7.6 Million M&E Contract

King Wan Corporation Limited (SG:554) has released an update.

King Wan Corporation Limited has secured a new mechanical and electrical contract worth S$7.6 million for a public housing development in Singapore, set to complete by 2028. Despite the contract’s significant value, it won’t substantially impact the company’s earnings per share or net tangible assets for the fiscal year ending March 2025. This move aligns with King Wan’s core business in providing integrated building services in Singapore.

