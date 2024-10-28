Kinetiko Energy Advances Gas Production in South Africa

Kinetiko Energy Ltd. (AU:KKO) has released an update.

Kinetiko Energy Ltd has commenced drilling its second well in a five-well gas production test program in Mpumalanga, South Africa. This initiative is crucial in providing data on gas flow rates and reservoir dynamics, potentially aiding in the expansion of gas reserves and addressing South Africa’s energy shortages. The strategic location near key infrastructure enhances the program’s commercial potential.

