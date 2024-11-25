News & Insights

Kineta and TuHURA Enter Acquisition Agreement

November 25, 2024 — 09:27 am EST

Kineta ( (KANT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kineta, Inc. and TuHURA Biosciences have entered into a non-binding letter of intent for a potential transaction where TuHURA would acquire rights to Kineta’s VISTA blocking antibody, KVA12123. This potential acquisition aligns with TuHURA’s strategy of expanding its immune-oncology pipeline, which includes novel therapies like IFx-2.0 and IFx-3.0 targeting various cancers. TuHURA aims to achieve several milestones in 2024 and 2025, including initiating Phase 3 trials and completing the acquisition, enhancing its position in the biotechnology sector.

