K.H. Group Holdings Announces Interim Results

November 22, 2024 — 09:08 am EST

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1557) has released an update.

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. has released its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company will distribute the complete 2024 Interim Report to shareholders and make it accessible online. Investors can find the report’s details on the company’s and the Stock Exchange’s websites.

