K.H. Group Holdings Announces Interim Results

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:1557) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

K.H. Group Holdings Ltd. has released its unaudited interim results for the six months ending September 30, 2024. The company will distribute the complete 2024 Interim Report to shareholders and make it accessible online. Investors can find the report’s details on the company’s and the Stock Exchange’s websites.

For further insights into HK:1557 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.