Kforce reports Q3 EPS 75c, consensus 69c

Reports Q3 revenue $353.32M, consensus $352.19M. Joseph Liberatore, president and CEO, said, “We are pleased with our third quarter performance as revenues exceeded the midpoint of our expectations and earnings per share exceeded the top end of our guidance. Our Technology business has largely been stable for the last four quarters and our third quarter performance was no exception. Our internal trends and discussions with our clients continue to indicate to us that the current operating environment is more stable and constructive than it was throughout most of 2023. Clients, broadly speaking, have continued to exercise a degree of caution, though the most critical projects continue to be initiated.”

