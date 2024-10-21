Keywords Studios Director Acquires Shares Amid Strategic Moves

Keywords Studios (GB:KWS) has released an update.

Keywords Studios announced that director Jon Hauck has acquired 210,131 ordinary shares as part of their Long Term Incentive Plan, with each share priced at £0.01. This acquisition follows the recent High Court sanctioning of a scheme of arrangement, indicating a strategic move by the company to align leadership interests with shareholder value. The transaction highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to incentivizing its management team through equity participation.

