Keys to Fitness in Winter Months

Outdoor winter workouts can be enjoyable with the right preparation for the elements. Dress in moisture-wicking layers to prevent heat loss from damp clothing, and choose outerwear you can easily remove as you warm up.

Bright, reflective clothing is essential for safety, especially with shorter daylight hours and overcast skies. To keep hands and feet warm, wear insulated, waterproof shoes and gloves, and avoid mesh footwear to prevent snow entry.

Traction aids, such as shoe grips, can reduce slipping on icy surfaces, while covering your head, ears, and face helps maintain body warmth. Finally, stay hydrated by drinking room-temperature or slightly warm water, even if you don't feel thirsty in the cold, because dehydration is a problem in the winter months.

Finsum: There are plenty of ways to maximize your fitness experience outside even in winter months, but staying ahead in December can make those new years resolutions easier!

