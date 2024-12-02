Key Tronic Shareholders Approve 2024 Incentive Plan

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Key Tronic Corporation’s shareholders have approved the 2024 Incentive Plan, previously backed by the board, during the Annual Meeting on November 25, 2024. This plan aims to drive corporate growth and align shareholder interests, enhancing the company’s competitive edge in the financial market landscape.

