News & Insights

Stocks

Key Tronic Shareholders Approve 2024 Incentive Plan

December 02, 2024 — 06:00 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

The latest announcement is out from Key Tronic ( (KTCC) ).

Key Tronic Corporation’s shareholders have approved the 2024 Incentive Plan, previously backed by the board, during the Annual Meeting on November 25, 2024. This plan aims to drive corporate growth and align shareholder interests, enhancing the company’s competitive edge in the financial market landscape.

Find detailed analytics on KTCC stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

KTCC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.