Keurig Dr Pepper's Strategic Efforts Seem Encouraging: Apt to Hold?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. KDP has been working well, thanks to its sturdy business strategies. The company has been gaining from the brand strength and pricing actions. KDP’s expansion initiatives and efforts to make innovate its products are acting as tailwinds. Continued momentum in the Refreshment Beverages segment has been contributing to its results. Let’s delve deeper.

KDP’s Strategies

Keurig Dr Pepper’s consumer-focused innovation model, household penetration and loyalty have been driving its market share across key categories like liquid refreshment beverages, K-Cup pods and brewers in all major markets in the United States, Mexico and Canada.



The company’s growth reflects a strategic mix of innovation, brand activity and strong commercial execution, bolstered by KDP’s ongoing focus on cost efficiency, productivity and disciplined capital management. Strength in the company's brand portfolio and in-market execution, along with elasticity across most categories, has been aiding KDP’s revenues.



Keurig Dr Pepper has been making substantial strides with its strategy to reshape its portfolio through its recent announcement to acquire a 60% stake in GHOST Lifestyle LLC, with an option to purchase the remaining 40% by 2028. GHOST Lifestyle is known for its rapidly growing GHOST Energy drinks. This reshaping approach focuses on prioritizing high-growth partnerships, with the Electrolit and La Colombe collaborations as significant examples.



Both brands have been integrated into KDP’s Direct Store Delivery network, enabling it to directly influence market performance and drive accelerated growth in these product categories. These strategic moves strengthen the company’s position in the fast-growing energy drink market and accelerate its growth in consumer-preferred categories. KDP is enhancing its presence in the category by bringing GHOST into the energy lineup.



Keurig Dr Pepper has been witnessing momentum in the Refreshment Beverages segment for a while now. In third-quarter 2024, sales in the U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment totaled $2.4 billion, up 5.3% year over year, reflecting higher net price realization of 1.3% and 4% growth in volume/mix. This growth was led by strong sales and a good mix of products, helped by the completion of the transition of Electrolit. Continuation of this trend will aid the top line in the future.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottlenecks to Growth

On the flip side, Keurig Dr Pepper is reeling under persistent cost pressures in transportation, warehousing and labor. These, along with the adverse impacts of higher marketing investment, have been acting as deterrents.



The company is also witnessing sluggishness in the coffee segment. In third-quarter 2024, sales in the U.S. Coffee segment dropped 3.6% year over year, reflecting a net price drop of 6.3%. Similar to the year-to-date trends, management assumes muted at-home coffee category trends for 2024.

Conclusion

Shares of this energy drinks and alternative beverages marketer have gained 4.6% compared with the industry’s 6.7% growth in a year.



Analysts seem quite optimistic about this current Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 sales and earnings per share (EPS) is currently pegged at $15.33 billion and $1.92, respectively. These estimates indicate corresponding growth of 3.5% and 7.3% year over year. The consensus mark for 2025 sales and EPS is currently $16.29 billion and $2.05, respectively, implying increases of 6.2% and 6.6% year over year.

Stocks to Consider in Consumer Staples Space

Freshpet, Inc. FRPT, a pet food company, has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 132.9%. FRPT currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Freshpet’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 27.3% and 224.3%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



Vital Farms VITL, which provides pasture-raised products, currently sports a Zacks Rank of 1. The consensus estimate for Vital Farms’ current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 27.3% and 88.1%, respectively, from the prior-year levels.



VITL has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 48.5%.



McCormick & Company MKC, manufacturer and distributor of spices, seasonings, specialty foods and flavors, currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). MKC has a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 13.8%.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for MKC’s current financial-year sales and EPS indicates growth of 0.6% and 8.2%, respectively, from the year-ago figures.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.1% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Freshpet, Inc. (FRPT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (MKC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (KDP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vital Farms, Inc. (VITL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.