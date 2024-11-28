News & Insights

Kerry Properties Optimizes Loan Terms for Internal Efficiency

November 28, 2024 — 05:11 am EST

Kerry Properties (HK:0683) has released an update.

Kerry Properties has amended the terms of a significant intra-group loan, extending its term by three years and adjusting the interest rate to align with market conditions. This strategic move aims to optimize the company’s internal resources by minimizing financing costs and generating interest income. Such financial maneuvers highlight the company’s effective cash flow management and capital allocation strategies.

